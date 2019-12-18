Play

Board (concussion) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's safe to assume Board, after fully participating in Wednesday's practice, has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will play Sunday versus the Browns. The 24-year-old linebacker only has nine tackles in 13 games this season, so Board's fantasy value is non-existant.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories