Board is expected to be competing for the starting weak-side linebacker role with Kenny Young for an extended period of time, Jeff Zreblec of The Athletic reports.

Board suited up for 16 games as a rookie in Baltimore last year, but saw very little time on the field. He ultimately finished the season with just eight tackles (four solo). However, it appears he made an impression during the offseason, as he is now in a position to earn a significant role with the team. The competition is expected to last throughout the majority of training camp.