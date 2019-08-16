Ravens' Chris Board: In concussion protocol
Board left Thursday's preseason game against Green Bay with a concussion.
Board was able to record a solo tackle before being forced out of the contest. It's unclear how long the 24-year-old will be sidelined with the injury. When healthy, Board is expected to compete for a starting role, but Otaro Alaka figures to see some extra reps in his absence.
