Board is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills while being evaluated for a concussion, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Board picked up the knock, but he was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. He'll be placed in the league's mandated concussion protocol and will need to gain clearance before re-entering. In his stead, look for L.J. Fort to be the main beneficiary for depth snaps at the linebacker position.