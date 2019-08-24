Board (concussion) returned to practice Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Board had been subject to the the league's concussion protocol for over a week after leaving the Ravens' preseason tilt against Green Bay early with a head injury, but he's been cleared to practice at this point. Board will continue to compete for a starting spot at inside linebacker ahead of Baltimore's preseason finale against the Redskins on Aug. 29.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...