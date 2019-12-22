Play

Board (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Board practiced without limitations all week, so he'll resume his special-teams role as the Ravens look to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

