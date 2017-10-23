Ravens' Chris Matthews: Absent from injury report
Matthews (thigh) was not listed on team's injury report Monday.
With the top four receivers on the Ravens' depth chart nursing injuries on a short week before Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins, Matthews could be potentially be in line for an increased role with the offense, should he not suffer an setbacks with his thigh injury.
