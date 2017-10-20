Matthews (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Matthews was added to the Ravens' injury report Thursday due to the thigh issue, and after failing to practice Friday, it doesn't look like he's on track to show enough improvement to earn an active status for Week 6. Primarily a special-teams contributor for the Ravens, a healthy Matthews might have been in store for his largest offensive snap count of the season Sunday, as the Ravens' top three options on the depth chart at receiver -- Mike Wallace (back), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) -- could all be sidelined for the contest. Alas, it appears Matthews will have to wait until at least the Week 8 matchup with the Dolphins to get back on the field.