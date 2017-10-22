Matthews (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Matthews was given a doubtful designation after the thigh injury limited him at Thursday's practice and sidelined him Friday, so it's not surprising he was ultimately held out. Though listed as a receiver on the depth chart, Matthews has logged nearly twice as many snaps on special teams (114) as offense (59) this season, a reality that effectively keeps him off the fantasy radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...