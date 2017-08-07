Ravens' Chris Matthews: Rejoins practice
Matthews (thumb) was present for the Ravens' practice Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Matthews was sidelined all of last season due to a torn ligament in his thumb, but it looks like the issue won't hinder him as he looks to secure a roster spot out of training camp. If Matthews is able to get through Tuesday's session without incident, he could see the field in Thursday's preseason opener against the Redskins.
