Matthews (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Matthews popped up on the injury report Thursday after the ankle issue limited his participation in practice that day, but his return to full practice a day later never left his status in much peril for the London contest. Look for Matthews to make most of his impact on specials teams rather than as a depth receiver; only seven of his 39 snaps this season have come on offense.

