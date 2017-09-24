Ravens' Chris Matthews: Will play Sunday vs. Jaguars
Matthews (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Matthews popped up on the injury report Thursday after the ankle issue limited his participation in practice that day, but his return to full practice a day later never left his status in much peril for the London contest. Look for Matthews to make most of his impact on specials teams rather than as a depth receiver; only seven of his 39 snaps this season have come on offense.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...