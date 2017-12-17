Ravens' Chris Moore: Active Week 15, as expected
Moore (hip) is active Sunday against the Browns.
Moore logged consecutive full practice sessions Thursday and Friday, which largely erased any doubt that he would sit out the Week 15 matchup. If anything else, Moore has been consistent since the Baltimore bye week, checking in at No. 3 in total snaps among wide receivers for four consecutive weeks. He'll still likely take a back seat to Jeremy Maclin and an active Mike Wallace (ankle), but is looking to build on a streak of three straight games with three receptions. The second-year wideout has caught nine of his 10 targets for 117 yards and a score over that span.
