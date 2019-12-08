Play

Moore (concussion) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Moore breifly exited Sunday's game while being checked for a concussion, but as evidenced by this news, was cleared for a return. His return will likely only affect the special teams for the Ravens.

