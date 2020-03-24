Play

The Ravens have re-signed Moore, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Moore caught just three passes for 21 yards in 14 games for the Ravens in 2019, but the team values his special-teams contributions as well as the depth he provides at wideout. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2016 and caught a career-high 19 passes in 2018.

