Ravens' Chris Moore: Back with Baltimore
The Ravens have re-signed Moore, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Moore caught just three passes for 21 yards in 14 games for the Ravens in 2019, but the team values his special-teams contributions as well as the depth he provides at wideout. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2016 and caught a career-high 19 passes in 2018.
