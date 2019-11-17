Play

Moore (thumb) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Moore only logged limited practice time this week after sitting out Week 10 with the thumb issue. As evidenced by this news, the issue will hold him out of another contest, but he hasn't been effective in the pass game, logging just three catches for 21 yards in eight games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories