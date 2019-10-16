Ravens' Chris Moore: Catches first passes of season
Moore caught two of three targets for 18 total yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over Cincinnati.
It wasn't much, but Moore earned targets for just the second game this season and made his first catches of 2019. Buried down the depth chart in a passing offense that has cooled off its hot start, it's hard to picture Moore taking the additional strides needed to be worth considering for fantasy purposes. He will, however, have a solid matchup Sunday against Seattle's 25th-ranked pass defense, surrendering 277.8 yards per game.
