Ravens' Chris Moore: Could gain larger role in Week 16
Moore is expected to start and take on an elevated role in the Ravens' passing attack Saturday against the Colts with Jeremy Maclin (knee) listed as doubtful for the contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The Ravens have struggled to get much production from their passing game this season beyond veteran wideouts Mike Wallace and Maclin and running backs Danny Woodhead and Javorius Allen, but Moore has been the most productive of Baltimore's depth receivers. Though he was held without a reception in the Week 15 win over the Browns, Moore corralled a combined nine of 10 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown over the Ravens' previous three contests. The likely absence of Maclin opens up a little more volume in the passing game, and Moore seems like a better bet to fill the void than either Breshad Perriman or Michael Campanaro, who have been much less consistent in recent weeks.
