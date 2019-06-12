Moore appears headed for a starting role, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

The fourth-year pro has received praise from coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti in recent weeks, with the latter even referring to Moore as a "breakout candidate." He caught 19 passes while serving as the team's No. 4 wide receiver last season, also taking five carries for 17 yards and 22 kickoff returns for 491 yards. Moore's ability with the ball in his hands may be of particular interest to the Ravens, as offensive coordinator Greg Roman presumably intends to use jet sweeps and jet fakes to keep edge defenders honest against a heavy stream of runs from Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram. In any case, Moore still needs to compete for his snaps, with Willie Snead, Marquise Brown (foot), Seth Roberts and Miles Boykin (hamstring) also viable candidates to earn starting jobs. For what it's worth, former Ravens receiver John Brown posted a tweet March 8 claiming Moore was actually the best wideout on the team last season. Brown probably should've waited a bit longer for that admission, but he did get a three-year, $27 million contract from Buffalo just a few days later.