Coach John Harbaugh said Moore has a broken thumb and could play in Week 12's Monday night game against the Rams, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Moore has missed two straight games with this injury, but Harbaugh's leaving the possibility open for him to get back into the fold. His practice status will be monitored this week, and the team won't reveal its first injury report until Thursday. Moore enjoyed an uptick in offensive usage while Marquise Brown (ankle) sat out, but he'll likely revert to a specialist role once he's healthy again.