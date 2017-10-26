Moore could see an increased role Thursday against the Dolphins with several Ravens receivers listed as inactive.

Mike Wallace (concussion) and Michael Campanaro (shoulder) are both sidelined Thursday, which figures to open up snaps for the second-year wideout. Moore has responded well to his expanded role over the last two weeks, hauling in five receptions for 80 yards and his first NFL touchdown. However, the interesting number is Moore's targets in the last two weeks as his 15 targets outnumber the likes of DeSean Jackson, Kenny Stills, and even Larry Fitzgerald in that stretch.