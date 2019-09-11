Moore (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Moore was able to practice in some capacity while sick is a positive sign for his availability Sunday versus the Cardinals. Moore played a noticeable role in the team's offense Week 1 with 32 snaps, although he wasn't targeted once. If Moore can't shake this illness, expect Seth Roberts to see an uptick in usage.

