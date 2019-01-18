Ravens' Chris Moore: Depth option in 2018
Moore recorded 19 receptions for 196 yards and one touchdown across 16 games in the 2018 season. He also added 491 kickoff return yards on the year.
Moore gets lost in the shuffle of Ravens' wideouts, as he managed only 25 targets across 477 offensive snaps (38 percent) this season. While he had one more reception on the year compared to 2017, his yards (248) and touchdowns (three) were both higher in his sophomore season, and he reached those totals in three less games. He's on the books through next season and has a good chance to stick around, if for nothing more than his kickoff return abilities.
