Play

Moore (thumb) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Moore was a full participant at Saturday's practice, so it seems likely the fourth-year receiver will be available Monday. Moore's modest production through eight games (three receptions) likely indicates he's not a critical option in fantasy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories