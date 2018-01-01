Ravens' Chris Moore: Exits with concussion
Moore was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a concussion, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Moore sparked the Ravens offense with an 87-yard kick return at the end of the first half, and subsequently caught a six-yard touchdown from Joe Flacco, his only catch of the game. The 24-year-old bobbled his other target that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard. Moore will enter the league-mandated concussion protocol and will need to pass the five necessary stages in order to be cleared for next week, assuming the Ravens are able to make the playoffs.
More News
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Large role, minuscule production against Colts•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Could gain larger role in Week 16•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Held without a catch Sunday•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Active Week 15, as expected•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Technically questionable for Week 15•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...