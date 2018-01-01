Moore was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a concussion, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Moore sparked the Ravens offense with an 87-yard kick return at the end of the first half, and subsequently caught a six-yard touchdown from Joe Flacco, his only catch of the game. The 24-year-old bobbled his other target that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard. Moore will enter the league-mandated concussion protocol and will need to pass the five necessary stages in order to be cleared for next week, assuming the Ravens are able to make the playoffs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories