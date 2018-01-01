Moore was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a concussion, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Moore sparked the Ravens offense with an 87-yard kick return at the end of the first half, and subsequently caught a six-yard touchdown from Joe Flacco, his only catch of the game. The 24-year-old bobbled his other target that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard. Moore will enter the league-mandated concussion protocol and will need to pass the five necessary stages in order to be cleared for next week, assuming the Ravens are able to make the playoffs.