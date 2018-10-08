Ravens' Chris Moore: Gains 20 yards Sunday
Moore caught one of two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns.
Moore was on the field for 26 percent (23 of 87) of Baltimore's offensive snaps Sunday, and his two targets were his most since Week 2. Barring an injury to one of the Ravens' top three receivers, Moore doesn't figure to have much of a role going forward. He has just five catches for 53 yards this season.
