Moore caught his lone target, a gain of three yards, during Sunday's 30-16 win over Seattle.

After being silent to start the season, Moore has logged at least 30 offensive snaps in each of the last two games to go along with four total targets. He's trending upward, but is still far from worthy of fantasy consideration. After the bye, Moore and the Ravens take on New England's defensive juggernaut, which has confounded opposing passing attacks this season.

