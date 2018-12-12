Moore was unable to nab either of his two targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City.

Moore had entered Sunday with three catches for 36 yards in three games with rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. It was the first time he was targeted multiple times since Week 9. The Ravens have not been slinging it with the super-mobile Jackson taking the snaps. Sunday brings a favorable matchup against a bottom-10 Buccaneers pass defense, but it's unlikely that Moore will get enough targets to make it count.