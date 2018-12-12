Moore was unable to nab either of his two targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City.

Moore had entered Sunday with three catches for 36 yards in three games with rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. It was the first time he was targeted multiple times since Week 9. The Ravens have not been slinging it with the super-mobile Jackson taking the snaps. Sunday brings a favorable matchup against a bottom-10 Buccaneers pass defense, but it's unlikely that Moore will get enough targets to make it count.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...