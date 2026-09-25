Moore (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Moore was limited in each of the first two practices of Week 3 prep due to an ankle injury, but he avoided an injury tag for Sunday's game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after practicing in full Friday. The veteran wideout has two catches (on five targets) for 59 yards through two regular-season games, though his offensive snap count would take a hit if Zay Flowers (hamstring) was cleared to play against Dallas.