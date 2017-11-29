Moore caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Monday's win over the Texans.

Breshad Perriman returned to action Monday but Michael Campanaro's absence allowed Moore to retain a minor role in the passing game. Moore was not even targeted in Baltimore's win over Green Bay, so even though his volume was minimal Monday, it was still an improvement as he was able to tie his season high in receptions. He'll likely continue to have a fringe role as the No.3 or No.4 receiver moving forward.