Moore was held without a catch on three targets in Baltimore's win over the Browns on Sunday.

Despite entering Sunday with a questionable designation due to a hip issue, Moore managed to play his highest snap count (43) since his 58 snaps against Minnesota in Week 7. Unfortunately, Moore was unable to convert his increased role into actual production as he failed to reel in any of his targets. Part of Moore's lack of production can be tied to quarterback Joe Flacco's heavy use of running backs and tight ends in the passing game, but it doesn't completely excuse being shut out of the box score. Moore is still the Ravens' No.3 receiver, so he should see plenty of playing time again Saturday when they host the Colts.