Ravens' Chris Moore: Injury deemed minor
Coach John Harbaugh said Moore suffered a bruise in Sunday's win over the Browns, but should be ready for Sunday's wild-card game against the Chargers, The Baltimore Sun reports.
Moore caught two of three targets for 19 yards and still played 33 offensive snaps -- his highest total since Week 13 -- but he was apparently unavailable during the fourth quarter with an undisclosed bruise. The 25-year-old's status should be further updated once the Ravens resume practice later this week.
