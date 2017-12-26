Ravens' Chris Moore: Large role, minuscule production against Colts
Moore caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Saturday's win over the Colts.
While Moore did play a healthy dose of snaps Saturday, he saw a meager two targets. For context, Breshad Perriman saw four targets on just 30 snaps and reserve tight end Nick Boyle saw four targets as well. Moore is clearly being given the chance to prove himself as a present and future piece of the receiving corps, but he's having difficulty establishing any sort of meaningful rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco. If Jeremy Maclin returns in Week 17, Moore could have even more trouble seeing targets against the Bengals.
