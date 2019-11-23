Play

Moore (thumb) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Moore is trying to get back healthy after missing Baltimore's last two games. He'll be looking to ramp up his activity over the week's final two practices ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams. If he is able to go, Moore figures to spend the majority of his time playing special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories