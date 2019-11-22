Play

Moore (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Moore appears to have a shot at suiting up against the Rams on Monday. The 26-year-old has missed Baltimore's last two contests. If he's is indeed able to retake the field Week 12, Moore projects to play his usual role on special teams.

