Ravens' Chris Moore: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Moore (thumb) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
In Sunday's win over New England, Moore played just 18 snaps after suffering a thumb injury. The 26-year-old wide receiver appears in little danger of missing his team's Week 10 matchup with Cincinnati, but be sure to keep a close on Moore's status over the coming days, as a full return to practice will go a long way in ensuring his Week 10 participation.
