Moore (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Moore was dinged up late in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and while he was limited Wednesday, it was encouraging nonetheless that he got some practice reps. He'll have two more chances to log a full practice before the end of the week before Baltimore gives him an official designation heading into the Ravens' matchup against the Browns. If healthy, Moore could be more involved in the game plan considering that fellow wideout Mike Wallace (undisclosed) did not practice. Moore's status -- and Wallace's -- will come into focus in the coming days.