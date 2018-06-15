Ravens' Chris Moore: Looks good in offseason
Moore looked good during offseason practices, but he'll likely enter training camp behind Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead on the depth chart, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
A 2016 fourth-round pick, Moore barely played as a rookie and caught only 18 of 38 targets for 248 yards and three touchdowns last season. He probably fits best as a part-time deep threat and kickoff return specialist, but the recent history of the players ahead of him hints at potential for a larger role. Crabtree, Brown and Snead all missed multiple games last year, and none was particularly effective when healthy. The Ravens could turn to Moore, fourth-round rookie Jaleel Scott or fifth-round rookie Jordan Lasley if the veteran offseason additions don't pan out.
