Moore looked good during offseason practices, but he'll likely enter training camp behind Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead on the depth chart, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Moore barely played as a rookie and caught only 18 of 38 targets for 248 yards and three touchdowns last season. He probably fits best as a part-time deep threat and kickoff return specialist, but the recent history of the players ahead of him hints at potential for a larger role. Crabtree, Brown and Snead all missed multiple games last year, and none was particularly effective when healthy. The Ravens could turn to Moore, fourth-round rookie Jaleel Scott or fifth-round rookie Jordan Lasley if the veteran offseason additions don't pan out.