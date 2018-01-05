Moore wrapped up his second professional season with 18 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 38 targets in 2017.

Entering the season, Moore was buried as deep as fifth on the wide receiver depth chart and was expected to play a very minor role in the Ravens' passing attack. However, Breshad Perriman's dropoff and Michael Campanaro's durability issues opened the door for Moore to make an impact and he took advantage of the opportunity. Moore finished fifth on the team and third among receivers in receiving yards and his three touchdowns ranked second among Baltimore pass catchers. The outlook for next season is relatively bright for Moore with Mike Wallace hitting unrestricted free agency and Jeremy Maclin potentially becoming a cap casualty. However, if Baltimore loses both of those veterans, the Ravens would likely look to bring in some added receiver depth via free agency or the draft. Still, Moore likely did enough in 2017 to be the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for the Ravens in 2018.