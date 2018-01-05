Ravens' Chris Moore: Makes most of opportunity in 2017
Moore wrapped up his second professional season with 18 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 38 targets in 2017.
Entering the season, Moore was buried as deep as fifth on the wide receiver depth chart and was expected to play a very minor role in the Ravens' passing attack. However, Breshad Perriman's dropoff and Michael Campanaro's durability issues opened the door for Moore to make an impact and he took advantage of the opportunity. Moore finished fifth on the team and third among receivers in receiving yards and his three touchdowns ranked second among Baltimore pass catchers. The outlook for next season is relatively bright for Moore with Mike Wallace hitting unrestricted free agency and Jeremy Maclin potentially becoming a cap casualty. However, if Baltimore loses both of those veterans, the Ravens would likely look to bring in some added receiver depth via free agency or the draft. Still, Moore likely did enough in 2017 to be the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for the Ravens in 2018.
More News
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Exits with concussion•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Large role, minuscule production against Colts•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Could gain larger role in Week 16•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Held without a catch Sunday•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Active Week 15, as expected•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Technically questionable for Week 15•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.