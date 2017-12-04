Ravens' Chris Moore: Nabs three of four targets
Moore caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.
The second-year wideout continues to see plenty of playing time as the Ravens' No.3 wideout behind Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin. He's played at least 30 snaps in three of his last four games and turned in back-to-back games with three catches. The biggest positive has been Moore's catch rate of late; Moore has caught six of his last seven targets after starting the year with six catches on 20 targets through six games. He's still capped by the presence of Wallace and Maclin and draws a tough matchup Sunday against the Steelers, but Moore should be on deep league radars with games against Cleveland and Indianapolis looming.
