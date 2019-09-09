Ravens' Chris Moore: No targets despite high snap count
Moore was not targeted over 32 offensive snaps Sunday against the Dolphins.
It was surprising for Moore to play such a heavy share of the offensive snaps and not draw a single target. He played the same number of snaps as Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin combined, and those two went for a total of five catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. Brown, Boykin, and Willie Snead are solidified as the top targets at receiver, and Baltimore also gets plenty of use out of its tight end corps. With that, targets may be tough to come by for Moore for the foreseeable future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...