Moore was not targeted over 32 offensive snaps Sunday against the Dolphins.

It was surprising for Moore to play such a heavy share of the offensive snaps and not draw a single target. He played the same number of snaps as Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin combined, and those two went for a total of five catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. Brown, Boykin, and Willie Snead are solidified as the top targets at receiver, and Baltimore also gets plenty of use out of its tight end corps. With that, targets may be tough to come by for Moore for the foreseeable future.

