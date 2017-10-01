Ravens' Chris Moore: Not active Sunday
Moore (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Steelers.
Moore played seven offensive snaps and saw his first target of the season in Week 3's loss to Jacksonville, but he'll return to the inactive list for the Week 4 matchup. Fellow wideout Chris Matthews, who gets regular work on special teams, will be active and serve as the team's fifth wide receiver.
More News
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Targeted once in loss•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Survives Saturday cuts•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Competing for roster spot•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Favorite for No. 4 role•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Could be primed for larger role•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Inactive for Week 5 versus Redskins•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...