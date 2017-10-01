Play

Moore (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Steelers.

Moore played seven offensive snaps and saw his first target of the season in Week 3's loss to Jacksonville, but he'll return to the inactive list for the Week 4 matchup. Fellow wideout Chris Matthews, who gets regular work on special teams, will be active and serve as the team's fifth wide receiver.

