Moore (thigh) was not activated for Monday night's matchup against the Browns, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Moore was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 4, but the Ravens still have 11 more days to make a decision on his direction for the rest of the season. By Christmas, Baltimore must either bring the 27-year-old onto the active roster or move him to season-ending IR. The Cincinnati product has made just one appearance all year, recording a special-teams tackle Week 8 against Pittsburgh.