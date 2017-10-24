Moore caught two of eight targets for 36 yards and his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

The second-year receiver out of Cincinnati is starting to take advantage of his increased opportunities with Baltimore's other receivers battling injury. Moore played a season-high 58 offensive snaps and saw the most targets of any Baltimore wideout. His hands are showing to be a bit inconsistent, but when Moore can hang onto the ball, he's showing an ability to make plays down the field. Baltimore is on a short week, and with Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, and Breshad Perriman all questionable, Moore could be in line for a significant role once again Thursday against the Dolphins.