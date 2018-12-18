Moore caught a shovel pass for a five-yard touchdown against the Buccaneers.

Moore is consistently playing about one-third of the Ravens' offensive snaps behind the likes of Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead, and John Brown. In an offense with the sixth-highest run rate in the league, there simply aren't regular targets for the No. 4 receiver. Moore does well with his targets, as evidenced by his 8.0 YPT and 69.2 percent catch rate, but the volatile usage makes him difficult to roster in nearly all formats.

