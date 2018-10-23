Ravens' Chris Moore: One catch against Saints
Moore had one catch for 14 yards and added a nine-yard rush against the Saints.
Baltimore's top three receivers are all producing, which continues to leave Moore with minimal opportunities. He hasn't seen more than three targets in any game this season and he hasn't racked up more than 20 yards in any game. As things stand, Moore will continue to play a minor role in the Baltimore passing attack.
