Moore (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Moore picked up his injury during the team's Week 9 victory over the Patriots. He logged three limited practices leading up to Sunday's contest against the Bengals, but won't be ready to suit up. He has racked up only five targets this season, so there won't be much void to fill for other Ravens' wideouts.

