Ravens' Chris Moore: Practices fully Thursday
Moore (hip) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Moore's Week 15 availability takes on added import, with Mike Wallace having missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury. Per Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Moore would likely start at wideout opposite Jeremy Maclin in Sunday's game against the Browns, if Wallace ends up being out for the contest.
More News
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Sustains minor injury Sunday•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Nabs three of four targets•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Hauls in all three targets•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Could see increased role Thursday•
-
Ravens' Chris Moore: Notches first NFL touchdown•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...