Moore (hip) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Moore's Week 15 availability takes on added import, with Mike Wallace having missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury. Per Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Moore would likely start at wideout opposite Jeremy Maclin in Sunday's game against the Browns, if Wallace ends up being out for the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop