Moore (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Chargers.

Moore emerged from the Ravens' regular-season finale with a bruised shoulder, but his practice reps weren't restricted this week until he took a seat Friday. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, coach John Harbaugh expects Moore to be available this weekend, despite this lack of activity. Assuming he's active Sunday, Moore will handle kick-return duties while working behind Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead at wide receiver.

