Moore caught both his targets for a total of 19 yards against the Panthers.

Moore played a season-high 38 snaps Sunday but his role in the passing game remained minimal as he failed to draw more than two targets for the seventh time in eight games. As long as Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead, and John Brown are healthy, Moore will be lightly used in the Baltimore passing game. Moore and the Ravens will host the Steelers in Week 9.