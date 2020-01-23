Ravens' Chris Moore: Role bottoms out in 2019
Moore had three catches for 21 yards on five targets in 2019.
Moore's stock officially bottomed out in his fourth season, playing just 15.7 percent of the offensive snaps and setting career lows in targets, receptions and yardage. Baltimore's need to overhaul most of its receiving corps became obvious during its playoff loss to Tennessee, and Moore's almost non-existent 2019 does not bode well for him being re-signed by the club when he hits free agency in March. Moore has some athleticism and has shown flashes of potential in the NFL, and while that should help him land a second contract, it doesn't mean that contract will be with Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...