Moore had three catches for 21 yards on five targets in 2019.

Moore's stock officially bottomed out in his fourth season, playing just 15.7 percent of the offensive snaps and setting career lows in targets, receptions and yardage. Baltimore's need to overhaul most of its receiving corps became obvious during its playoff loss to Tennessee, and Moore's almost non-existent 2019 does not bode well for him being re-signed by the club when he hits free agency in March. Moore has some athleticism and has shown flashes of potential in the NFL, and while that should help him land a second contract, it doesn't mean that contract will be with Baltimore.